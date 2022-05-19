A bus has been organised by Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin and An Dream Dearg to transport the protesters, who will join campaigners fighting for language rights.

Odhrán De Rúiséil, Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin and An Dream Dearg, said: We’re heading out on Saturday to get what we were promised back in 2006. Irish language legislation has long been on the hearts and minds of the people of this country and it has long been denied. We have had to organise protests like this before, notably in 2014 then again in 2017 and, even after historic High Court decisions against the Executive and their inaction to bring in Irish language legislation, we still haven’t been granted what we’ve been promised. This is following even further promises, not only from our own government but from the British government too. The Irish government also have a responsibility under the Good Friday Agreement to try and push this through. To be honest, we’re just fed up at this stage.

“Today, we’re at 5,697 days since we were promised in the St Andrew’s Agreement that we would have an Irish language act and there’s only so much words can do. I think it’s time for action.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cailíní Dhoire - young Irish speakers will be taking to the streets of Belfast on Saturday to demand Irish language rights.

“Everyone can attend on Saturday. You don’t have to be an Irish speaker, you just need to be able to use your voice to stand up for human rights. That’s all it is, This is not a Nationalist, Republican, Catholic or an Irish issue, it’s a human rights issue. For that reason, I would encourage anyone and everyone from all political spectrums and religious backgrounds to be there in their droves.”

Chuir Odhrán leis: “Is léir nach bhfaighfidh muid na cearta ná an reachtaíocht atá de dhíth orainn, atá tuillte againn, muna mbíonn muid glórach agus muna mbíonn muid feargach. Is géarchéim cearta daona í seo agus muna sheasann muid an fhód anois, ní bheidh an deis seo againn choíche. Tá an ghluaiseacht chomh láidir is a bhí sí riamh agus caithfidh muid an déis seo a thapú.”

Cara Park is manager of Club Óige Setanta, the youth club that attends to children in Irish medium education. She says the young people in the club have been protesting for as long as they can remember but it’s time they were able to simply live their life in Irish.

She said: “It’s important that we have recognition and laws in place to protect one of the oldest and most sophisticated languages in the world. The notion that it’s some sort of dead language is absolutely absurd. There has been damage done to the language and people’s perception of the language through colonisation and people trying to diminish the importance of the language. But the language is part of our culture. It’s our connection to the past and it’s part of your identity and self respect.

Young people from Club "ige Setanta who will be heading to the march on Saturday.

“I hoped that when the Good Friday Agreement happened that I wouldn’t have to protest any more for my rights but we’re still here. These protests have become a huge part of the lives of young Irish speakers and, in one sense, it does give them a sense of identity where they can all come together for a cause but it’s not really something they should have to be doing.

“Níor mhaith linn a bheith feargach, b’fhearr linn lannúint ar aghaidh agus saol a chaitheamh trí mheain na Gaeilge. Tá muid tinn de bheith ag troid agus ag diosporeacht an t-am ar fad. Tá an Ghaeilge chomh nadúrtha domhsa is a bheith ag análú. Tá sí mar chuid de mo shaol. Tír gan teanga, tír gan anam a deirtear agus tá sin ceart. Muna bhfuil meas agus cosaint ann don teanga, cad a bheadh againn? Tá an mhéid sin stair, cultúr agus éálainn bainte leis an Ghaeilge, cuireann sí go mór le do shaol. Is cuma cén cearn den domhan ina bhfuil tú nó cad é a chreideann tú ann, cuireann an Ghaeilge na rudaí sin i d’anam chun cinn.”