Derry Ironman Danny Quigley to get Freedom of the City next week - Deputy Mayor

It is understood the ceremony will take place on Monday at the Guildhall.

Welcoming the event, Waterside Sinn Féin Councillor Jackson said: “I was delighted to propose a motion to the Council last November that we should recognise Danny Quigley’s incredible feat of ten Ironman races in ten consecutive days by granting him the Freedom of the City.

“Danny’s achievement really captured the imagination of the entire region and inspired so many of us. He raised over £100,000 for local charities as well as a huge amount of awareness around mental health and the importance of sport and physical activity in promoting a healthy body and mind.

Danny Quigley’s partner Emear and sons Jack and Malachi accompany his on his arrival at Destined after completing a gruelling 10 Ironman Triathlons in 10 days in memory of his dad for charities. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2135GS – 020

“Through the Danny Quigley Fund, he continues to build on this incredible legacy, providing vital help to people throughout the North West. It is only right that we recognise this remarkable feat and we will do so with a special Council meeting on Monday when Danny is conferred with his latest achievement – the Freedom of the City.”

He undertook the incredible 10 triathlons challenge in memory of his father Colm Quigley, who died by suicide 10 years ago to raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention and raise funds for Pieta House and the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum’s Counselling service.