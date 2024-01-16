Derry Journal Editorial: Ireland should stand with South Africa and boycott US this St Patrick's Day over Gaza
It is right and proper that we call for this, and use what means we have to bring this to an end. As such, the strength of feeling on the ground in Ireland must be matched by political courage from those who have it in their gift to take action on the world stage.
South Africa will forever be remembered for what it has done in taking Israel to the International Court of Justice accusing it of genocide. It should not have had to act alone on this. Expressions of concern and hand wringing from other nations will not stop the bloodshed.
We can all see what is happening in Gaza and we all know who is standing up against these horrific attacks and who is providing cover for them to continue. For this reason, Irish politicians should send a powerful message this St Patrick’s Day by breaking protocol and declining any invites to the White House or other US government events. A growing number here are calling for them to do this. They must listen.
They should boycott the event and state: Not in our name. They represent the people of Ireland and the people of Ireland have made their feelings known.
Ireland was among the first countries in the west to condemn the extreme violence inflicted on Palestine, just as it condemned the horrific October 7 murders and heartbreaking kidnappings in Israel. It was an outlier in doing so just as it has been an outlier in expressing concerns over the treatment of Palestinians for decades. But it can and should go further now.
Like South Africa, this nation too – a nation now at peace – can be a beacon of light and a champion of peace in a dark world, a world where so many others have exposed themselves as being all too ready to choose violence. And if we are to have any hope for the future of us all then it cannot stand.