Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In fact, it is often a sound enough indicator of the economic health or otherwise of a place. And that does not bode well at all for the north of Ireland.

The sheer volume of road defects here is symptomatic of the problems facing not only the NI departments impacted by severe budget restrictions - with politicians rendered powerless to intervene in the absence of Stormont - but also local Councils, businesses and the wider public. People and organisations right across the region are feeling the effects of the alarming cost of living crisis coupled with restricted public finances, with no end to that struggle in sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But there are things that could be done here and now to help. Unlocking the conditional £3.3 billion funding package being dangled in front of the political parties if the DUP goes back into government springs immediately to mind. This could and should be done tomorrow.

A large pothole on the Northland Road.

Expediting the release of the City Deal funds should also provide new opportunities for wealth creation in Derry & Strabane at a time when we are seeing the Council having to tighten its belt and local businesses having to pull the shutters amid spiralling costs. We also need the renewed focus of Invest NI on the NW to deliver tangible results.