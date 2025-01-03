Derry Journal Review Of The Year 2024: September - A 'milestone' City Deal and further tragedy

By Laura Glenn
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 11:45 GMT
In September, a huge spike in demand for homeless services was reported in Derry with Depaul pointing to the increasing complexity of mental health issues, polysubstance addiction and more women and younger people presenting.

Meanwhile, the first major archaeological dig took place in Derry city centre in over a decade.

The excavation took place in the area beneath the City Walls above Fahan Street and was undertaken by Queen’s University’s Centre For Community Archaeology and a host of partners, including The Friends of the Derry Walls.

Tributes were paid to well-known Derry community worker and republican Peter ‘Duck’ McDonald who sadly died aged 64.

City Deal partners welcomed the financial deal milestone for Derry and Strabane City Region.City Deal partners welcomed the financial deal milestone for Derry and Strabane City Region.
Mr. McDonald died peacefully at the Foyle Hospice.

As a community worker, he served as manager of the Leafair Community Association and was a key driver behind the development of modern facilities in Galliagh.

Tributes were also paid to ‘vibrant’ and ‘helpful’ Donna McDermott, who sadly passed away in a road traffic collision at Quigley’s Point.

Donna, who was in her 30s, was fatally injured as a result of the collision at Carrowkeel, Quigley's Point, on September 6.

John O'Donnell, with one of the famous Pink and White ice creams from his shop, O'Donnell's ice-cream, which was celebrating 70 years in business.John O'Donnell, with one of the famous Pink and White ice creams from his shop, O'Donnell's ice-cream, which was celebrating 70 years in business.
Tributes were also paid to "the kindest soul" Noah Karran, who died aged only 18 in a road collision near Claudy.

Finally, the signing of the City Deal was described as a ‘huge milestone’.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she believes the £290m City Deal investment combined with the progression of the work of the Magee Taskforce can be a game-changer in ensuring there is ‘proper regional balance in the north-west’.

