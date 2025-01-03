Derry Journal Review Of The Year 2024: September - A 'milestone' City Deal and further tragedy
Meanwhile, the first major archaeological dig took place in Derry city centre in over a decade.
The excavation took place in the area beneath the City Walls above Fahan Street and was undertaken by Queen’s University’s Centre For Community Archaeology and a host of partners, including The Friends of the Derry Walls.
Tributes were paid to well-known Derry community worker and republican Peter ‘Duck’ McDonald who sadly died aged 64.
Mr. McDonald died peacefully at the Foyle Hospice.
As a community worker, he served as manager of the Leafair Community Association and was a key driver behind the development of modern facilities in Galliagh.
Tributes were also paid to ‘vibrant’ and ‘helpful’ Donna McDermott, who sadly passed away in a road traffic collision at Quigley’s Point.
Donna, who was in her 30s, was fatally injured as a result of the collision at Carrowkeel, Quigley's Point, on September 6.
Tributes were also paid to "the kindest soul" Noah Karran, who died aged only 18 in a road collision near Claudy.
Finally, the signing of the City Deal was described as a ‘huge milestone’.
First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she believes the £290m City Deal investment combined with the progression of the work of the Magee Taskforce can be a game-changer in ensuring there is ‘proper regional balance in the north-west’.
