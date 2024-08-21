Derry journalist and activist Nell McCafferty described as a ‘mould breaker’ and feminist icon after death aged 80

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nell McCafferty has been described as a ‘mould breaker’ and feminist icon following her death in a nursing home in Donegal on Wednesday.

The Bogside writer and activist was 80.

Tributes have been pouring in for the award-winning journalist and co-founder of the Irish Women's Liberation Movement.

President Michael D. Higgins led tributes, saying Nell was ‘a pioneer in raising those searching questions which could be asked, but which had been buried, hidden or neglected’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Journalist Nell McCafferty speaking during a Civil Rights Conference in Derry in 2018.

“Nell had a unique gift in stirring people’s consciousness, and this made her advocacy formidable on behalf of those who had been excluded from society. A defining feature across Nell’s life was such a fierce drive to tackle repression, poverty and authoritarianism wherever she saw it.

“Across so many areas, including her work on the Kerry Babies case captured in her book ‘A Woman to Blame’, the Troubles, her own life experience and so many other areas beside, Nell’s writing remains a compelling and courageous record of those decades.

“As a writer and activist, including as a co-founder of the IWLM Nell McCafferty played a vital role and leaves a true legacy in fighting for feminism and women’s rights across the island,” said President Higgins, who added that he and his wife Sabina were privileged to have been friends of Nell and to have experienced her ‘enduring strength, courage, warmth and humour’.

Nell McCafferty at the funeral of Bishop Edward Daly.

Foyle MLA Colum Eastwood described her as ‘a mould breaker and establishment shaker’ who ‘spoke truth to power like only a Derry woman could’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"An icon for so many people across Ireland. Nell will be sadly missed but her activism will endure,” he said.

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, joined people across the country in paying tribute to Nell’s unapologetic stance against oppression

“Throughout her life Nell McCafferty stood up against injustice in every form. She was an outspoken and ardent campaigner, who was an inspiration to so many through her writing and her biting commentary.

Nell McCafferty with Denis Bradley at the funeral of Ivan Cooper.

“Nell is undoubtedly one of the most important female figures of her generation and one of the most respected and trusted journalists in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Never afraid to challenge the establishment she was a courageous and compassionate champion for ordinary people, who always found the human voice in a story.

“She will be much missed by her family, friends and colleagues and my thoughts and sympathies are with them today as we say goodbye to a warm, witty and fearless woman, who dedicated her life to speaking out on behalf of the suppressed and silenced,” she said.

Sinn Féin’s Sandra Duffy said Nell was ‘a formidable Derry woman and a giant in Irish journalism, but she was also an author and a tireless campaigner for equality.’

Nell McCafferty in 2008.

“She was fearless and used her voice to challenge injustice and to promote the rights of women across our island for decades. She was a trailblazer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone who knew Nell will miss her courage, fun and laughter and I want to extend my deepest sympathies to her family and friends today,” she said.

Born in Derry to Hugh and Lily McCafferty in 1944 Nell was reared in the Bogside. After attending Queen’s she, in her own words, followed the advice of Jack Kerouac and went ‘on the road’ in 1965 spending time in France, Turkey, the Middle East, on a kibbutz in Israel, and in London.

She returned to Derry the day after the October 5, 1968 civil rights march that was beaten off the streets by the RUC on Duke Street.

"I arrived on October 6, 1968, and immediately joined in the riot that had begun the day before after the RUC baton-charged civil rights marchers,” she wrote, in ‘Ireland: Breaking the Shackles’ in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From then on she would be at the forefront of civil rights, feminist and LGBT activism for 50 years and went on to forge a career as one of the most talented and radical journalists and writers of her generation.

Taoiseach Simon Harris paid his own tribute: “Nell was fierce, fearless and fiery. If she was in the room or in the debate, you knew about it.

"Her passion and wrath was not scattergun, it had a laser-like focus on calling out inequality and injustice. She suffered no fools but had a kindness and warmth for many. Her wit and Derry turn of phrase made her impossible to ignore.”

Mr. Harris referred to how with comrades of the IWLM she illegally imported contraceptives on the ‘Contraception Train’ from Belfast to Dublin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As one of the women who took the train in 1971, she set in train an unstoppable wave for equality and a changing of Ireland for the better. That change has not yet reached its conclusion but it would be nowhere if it wasn’t for warriors like Nell.

"In an Ireland trying to emerge from the shadows and find who it was, Nell McCafferty was one of the people who knew exactly who she was and wasn’t afraid to enter every battle for gay and women’s rights. We all owe her a great debt for this,” said the Taoiseach.

Sinn Féin Vice-President Michelle O’Neill said Nell was ‘a trailblazer in every sense of the word’.

“A proud feminist, and a civil rights campaigner who used her voice to promote equality and fight injustices in our society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She eloquently spoke up for disadvantaged women through her work with the IWLM, particularly highlighting the poverty and injustices women faced in the late 20th century across the island,” she stated.

The First Minister added that Nell was ‘a towering figure in Irish journalism with great courage and honesty’.

“A proud daughter of Derry, Nell's wisdom, humour and humility will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her. I want to extend my deepest sympathies to her family and friends at this very difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam,” said Ms. O’Neill.

Fellow journalist and co-founder of the IWLM Mary Kenny said she was ‘desperately sad to learn of the death of dear Nell McCafferty’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A wonderful person, an iconic figure in the Irish feminist movement, brilliant, funny, an amazingly fine writer and altogether unforgettable. Ar dhéis Dé go raibh a hanam,” she tweeted.

Ivana Bacik, the leader of the Labour Party, said she was deeply saddened over the death of the ‘wonderful, fearless and unique feminist icon - Nell McCafferty’.

"It was an honour and a privilege to have known Nell, and to have had such fun with her over the years. Deep sympathies to all her family and friends,” she said.

The leader of the Social Democrats Holly Cairns stated: “Nell McCafferty was a champion for victims of patriarchal conservatism - women, the LGBT community and disadvantaged communities. With wit and fierce bravery, she exposed abuse, prejudice and hypocrisy. We need more Nells.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Human rights activist Robin Percival described her as ‘an indefatigable campaigner for social justice and women’s rights’ and ‘one of the icons who was born in Derry to change Ireland and the world’.

Broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan bade ‘farewell to a true feminist icon with endless courage, a ground breaking journalist, a brilliant writer, and an incredible interviewee I was lucky enough to interview on many occasions.

"Nell McCafferty was also great fun, always kind and most of all a proud Derry woman. Codladh sámh Nell,” she tweeted.

Chair of Women’s Aid Ailbhe Smyth said Nell had been an inspiration: “Brilliant, fearless and passionate, Nell McCafferty ignited the fire of rebellion in me and my generation of women. There was no one like Nell to stir us up to act against injustice and callousness. We will miss you sorely Nell.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Séamus Dooley, National Union of Journalists Irish Secretary said: "With the death of Nell McCafferty, a bright light has been extinguished. She was one of the most renowned journalists in the country as a reporter, columnist, author and broadcaster.

"The public recognised in her a deep commitment to social justice. The fact that she was so often referred to only by her first name is a reflection of her special place in Irish journalism and in the public consciousness.”