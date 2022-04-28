Derry launch for acclaimed Bloody Sunday oral history

‘On Bloody Sunday’ is written by Julieann Campbell whose uncle, Jackie Duddy (17), was among those shot dead in the Bogside on January 30, 1972.

The oral history - published to mark the 50th anniversary of the Bogside massacre - will be launched at An Culturlann, Great James’ Street, at 6.30pm.

In it, survivors, relatives, eyewitnesses and politicians shine a light on the events of Bloody Sunday, together, for the first time. As they tell their stories, the tension, confusion and anger build with an awful power.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Army at William Street on Bloody Sunday.

‘On Bloody Sunday’ unfolds before us an extraordinary human drama, as we experience one of the darkest moments in modern history - and witness the true human cost of conflict.

Julieann - a former reporter with the Derry Journal - says the book is unique in that it is the first ever complete oral history of Bloody Sunday.

Among the scores of first-hand accounts presented in the book are 20 never-seen-before interviews by those impacted by the events of half a century ago.

These include relatives, witnesses, civil rights activists and, interestingly, the last ever interview given by Bishop Edward Daly just months before his death in August 2016.

Julieann Campbell.