"The Derry team started as a bit of fun, we all rediscovered Subbuteo and started playing in the Derry City Social Club. At one stage Derry had 16 members but we’ve 10 now because a lot of our members joined clubs in Belfast and Dublin, who have rediscovered themselves. Because we’re self-funded, we were looking for bars where we could play for free so they were really supportive to us. You need space for the tables and for the players to move around them comfortably so the Nerve Centre this weekend is perfect. It is a big space with enough room for 15 or 16 tables set up at the one time. When we were having our club nights, we were having maybe four tables set up at the one time, and we play those in the Argyle now. We have a monthly get together, where anyone can join and we also go to each other’s houses at times. "A lot of people played the game in the 80s and 90s, have gone away for a few years then rediscovered it and found other people are playing too. Derry are leading the way in the resurrection of the game so everyone recognises what we have done as a club. We would be one of the biggest clubs in Ireland, and would be well renowned over the UK for putting on great competitions.