Derry Loughs Agency hosts a delegation of Colombian River Guardians

The Loughs Agency in Prehen said it was delighted to host a delegation of Colombian River Guardians.

The meeting of the two groups was part of the Lessons Sharing in Peacebuilding in Ireland and Colombia programme, supported by the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs.

The Guardians outlined their landmark achievement of securing legal recognition for the Atrato River in Chocó, Colombia, granting it rights similar to those of a person under law, and they are now recognised as equal partners by the Colombian Constitutional Court.

The Colombian River Guardians are volunteers whose mission is to protect the Atrato River from environmental and social issues. The group sometimes faces armed groups in their attempts to protect the river.

Pictured at Loughs Agency’s HQ are, from L-R, Dr Mo Hume, Professor in Latin American Politics, University of Glasgow; Alexander Rodríguez Mena, Community Leader and Lawyer, Atrato River Guardians; Bernardino Mosquera, Community Leader and Councillor, Atrato River Guardians; Rodrigo Rogelis, Political Scientist, Atrato River Guardians; Aoibheann Gillespie-Mules, Environmental Education & Outreach Officer, Loughs Agency; Ciarán McGonigle, Joint Interim Designated Officer, Loughs Agency.; Viviana González Moreno, Lawyer, Atrato River Guardians; JP O’Doherty, Joint Interim Designated Officer, Loughs Agency; Dr Sarah McLean, Head of Science, Loughs Agency.

The itinerary on the day included presentations on the Agency’s history, cross-border work, and education and outreach programmes. The visitors then enjoyed a guided boat trip on the River Foyle to Culmore, highlighting the organisation’s work in environmental management.

The Guardians were accompanied by the local-born Dr Mo Hume, Professor in Latin American Politics at the University of Glasgow, who has carried out extensive research in South America as part of the Colombia River Stories project.

JP O’Doherty, Joint Interim Designated Officer, Loughs Agency, said: “We were honoured to welcome the River Guardians to our Headquarters and hear first-hand about the inspiring work they’ve carried out to protect the Atrato River.

"Their work and commitment reflects many of the values we hold at Loughs Agency and offers valuable insight as we reinforce the importance of cross-border collaboration in environmental management.”