Derry man appeals for help to save his beloved dog's leg after being hit by a car
Nicky, who is only 14 months old, reportedly walked home after being hit by a car around Abercorn Road on Monday, said his owner Darren Kelly.
Now, Nicky is being made comfortable at Pets at Home, awaiting an operation to either amputate his injured leg or reattach his rear leg joint.
Unable to cover the expensive operations, his loving owner, Darren, has set up a GoFundMe in hopes that the people of Derry will help his energetic pet.
Nicky means a lot to Darren, as it is just the two of them together. He said Nicky is an active and friendly dog who loves to get out for walks or runs.
“He says hello to everybody he meets when he's out walking,” said Darren.
Darren personally has been suffering from stress and a lack of sleep whilst his Nicky waits in the vets.
He said he set up the GoFundMe after the vets recommended it, as in the past, other people have benefited from the support of others.
The target for Nicky's GoFundMe campaign is £1,400. The treatment Nicky receives will depend on the amount of money raised by the campaign.
Darren expressed his gratitude for the support he has already received, he said: “It's overwhelming, it made me feel very emotional, I didn't expect it.”
If you want to support Nicky, you can find the GoFundMe here:https://www.gofundme.com/f/operation-for-nicky.
