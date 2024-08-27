Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Waterside resident has shared his concern over UVF flags spotted flying in the Dungiven Road area.

The man who wishes to remain unnamed, shared his disgust at seeing the paramilitary flag after they were erected on lampposts over recent weeks.

He said he wanted to remain anonymous, for fear of violent retaliation for speaking out and expressing annoyance at the flags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man said: “No wonder we get into trouble in this town, it’s like waving it in your face, like giving you a slap in the face. It really annoyed me, it’s ridiculous."

UVF flag flying in the Waterside.

To the man, it was as if the flags meant “we got you Catholics by the throat, you're nobody”, he said.

He shared that he believes that no paramilitary flags should be allowed to fly in Derry on both sides and that the counterculture of each group is holding Derry and Ireland as a whole back.

The resident shared that they live in the Waterside and that he is fed up with having to see the flags that represent the paramilitary group. “It really winds me up, it’s disgusting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Journal contacted the PSNI for a statement on the flags. A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Our Neighbourhood Policing Team officers continue to engage with local community representatives and partner agencies around any complaints about flags.”

Paramilitary flags have been an ongoing issue in Derry for years.

Back in 2017, local people had also expressed disgust at the 'bombardment' of unionist and loyalist flags and warned that authorities could not continue to ignore the 'intimidation' of people from other backgrounds.

In the article, residents said that they too felt intimidated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022 members of Derry City and Strabane Health and Community Committee called for a change in its licensing laws to prevent the sale of ‘offensive material’ after it emerged Loyalist and Parachute Regiment flags were offered for sale by a trader during a parade in the city.

Speaking at the time, SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said: “I think it is wrong, I think they are there to mark out territory, I think they are intimidating and I think this council should do all it can to stop flags being flown in this council area at all times.”