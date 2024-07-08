Derry man Liam McClintock to take a massive leap for Mencap
Liam McClintock is well-known to many people in Derry and is currently a valued employee at The Card Factory in Foyleside Shopping Centre.
He turned 30 years old this year and decided to mark the special birthday by undertakinga skydive, which is something he’s wanted to do for a long time.
Speaking to the Journal, Liam said he also decided to use the opportunity to raise money for Mencap, which has given him valuable support and guidance.
Mencap have been supporting people with a learning disability to find and keep jobs in Northern Ireland for over 30 years.
Liam is currently on Mencap’s Workable Programme, which is Funded by the Department of Communities.
He has excelled in his employment and recently won an award with The Card Factory due to his exceptional commitment to his role.
Liam said he wanted to help Mencap so they can continue to support others.
"Sometimes people forget about the fact that, for people with learning disabilities, it’s hard to get jobs. I think lots of people maybe don’t know about, or never heard of Mencap before. But, with the money I’ll end up raising, I think that will help them with funding and they’ll be able to support more people. Because, if it got to a stage where there was no Mencap, or they lost funding completely, then people younger than me will have no support and their families will have no support.”
Liam is ‘excited’ about the skydive, which is scheduled for the end of July and isn’t at all nervous.
“if I could do it today, I would,” he declared.
Elaine Mullan, Mencap NI Employment officer, said everyone is extremely proud of Liam.
“Liam isn’t holding back and that’s him in every aspect of life. He gives everything his all. He sets himself big goals, but he always achieves them.”
After securing employment in The Card Factory, Mencap was able to help Liam settle into his new role and supported him to complete all necessary training. They worked alongside him and made regular monitoring visits to ensure Liam felt confident and stayed on track.
Mencap were also able to offer Liam’s Manager and work colleague’s advice on how to best assist and support him in the workplace.
Liam is doing fantastic in his job. In his last review the Card Factory management said: “Liam is a valued employee, who is brilliant with customers and very reliable.”
Mencap have also helped Liam with personal development, linking him with new hobbies, social opportunities, and encouraging him to start his driving theory training with Destined.
Elaine added that Liam ‘is a joy to work with’.
"He is so enthusiastic and gives 100% to every task he is given. I really hope that people will support him to hit his fundraising goal.”
Liam’s goal is between £10,000 – £15,000. He has a Just Giving page and a coffee morning took place in the Mencap offices in Bishop Street on Friday.
There will also be a bucket collection outside Foyleside Shopping Centre on July 19 and all support would be very much appreciated.
You can support Liam by donating online at www.justgiving.com/page/liammcclintock
