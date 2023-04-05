The Bear Run kicks off from Shipquay Street at 9:30am until 11am on Saturday 29th April, and will see Super Cars and American Muscle Cars take to the street. Car lovers will be given the chance to get up close and personal and get their pictures with them. The cars will then take off and travel around Donegal stopping at popular spots including Killybegs, Dungloe, Letterkenny, and Redcastle before crossing the finish line on the Port Road, Letterkenny at 6pm on Sunday 30th April.

Proceeds from the event go to Bumbleance, the Children’s Ambulance Service. However, event organisers have promised to make a donation to the Mayor’s chosen charity, First Housing Aid and Support Services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Sandra Duffy thanked Keith Gamble for the generous donation and welcomed this amazing fleet of cars to the city.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Sandra Duffy, with the organiser of the Bear Run, Keith Gamble (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

“I would like to say a huge thank you to Keith and the entire team behind the Bear Run, for not only your kind generous to my chosen charity, but for also bringing this fantastic event to the city of Derry and allowing locals to come and see this incredible fleet of super cars.

“I loved getting a sneaky preview of the cars at the launch and I know that people from across Derry and the wider district will love to come and see these speed machines take off from Shipquay Street. Good luck to everyone involved with the entire event and I wish you a safe journey to the finish line in Letterkenny.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Sandra Duffy, with the organiser of the Bear Run, Keith Gamble (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council launching the Bear Run