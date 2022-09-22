Derry Millennium Forum to be snookered next month

Audiences are invited to watch the pair as they talk about their long and illustrious careers at the snooker table. And those in attendance will also get to watch them play live as they take to the table to play an exhibition match – one sure to be filled with fun and excitement for fans. The audience will have the chance to be a part of the show in a segment purely dedicated to answering some of the most burning questions that snooker fans have always wanted to ask.

There will be a limited number of VIP tickets available which will include premium seating and a meet and greet plus a professional photo with Dennis and Ken.

Dennis Taylor and Ken Doherty, who famously played together in Ireland in the early 1980s’, are two people in the world of snooker that need little introduction.

Dennis Taylor and Ken Doherty coming to the Millennium Forum in Derry next month.

Dennis is perhaps best known for winning the 1985 World Snooker Championship in a nail-biting match against Steve Davies. While Ken has won six ranking tournaments including the 1997 World Snooker Championship where he beat the mighty Stephen Hendry.

This will be a fantastic evening and one that any snooker fan will not want to miss.