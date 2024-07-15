Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan has criticised the Minister of Education Paul Givan for rejecting his call to reintroduce Holiday Hunger Payment Schemes this summer.

In an Assembly Question, Mr Durkan had asked the Minister of Education “in light of rising rates of food insecurity, what consideration he has given to introducing further Holiday Hunger Payment Schemes”.

The Minister of Education responded to that letter: “Ringfenced funding for School Holiday Food Grant payments ceased in 2023 and the payments were therefore discontinued.

“Food poverty is an issue for many low-income families that affects all age groups across every day of the year. While tackling “holiday hunger” is an important aspect of this, I believe it is for the Executive to seek to address food poverty across all our society through a wider and more holistic approach within the context of the Executive’s Anti-Poverty Strategy.”

Mr Durkan however has now criticised the Minister of Education's response as “lackadaisical and tin-eared.”

He claimed: “It's appalling that food insecurity remains a reality for some families here and even more appalling that the current Education Minister is attempting to evade responsibility.

“95,000 children are living in poverty in the North – the majority of whom have at least one parent in work. Foodbank usage is at a record high. The decision to cut hunger holiday support in the current climate was utterly senseless.”

The Foyle MLA added: "Previous research from the Department of Education highlighted the value of this grant, it also recognised the disproportionate impact cuts would have on pupils with a disability. Despite the evidence for its retention, the Minister's response to my request, which I submitted in May, is an absurd attempt to deny any responsibility for the position so many families currently find themselves.

After the pandemic and cost of living crisis, communities here have been “primed for poverty,” Mr Durkan said.

“We've been waiting 20 years for the Anti-poverty 'cure-all' the Minister refers to. While it’s important this strategy is delivered, immediate intervention is required to undo the damage of Tory austerity policy which this Executive sleepwalked into.

“93,000 children here entitled to school meals are missing out on this lifeline but that figure is much, much higher when we consider the many working families not entitled to support but still every bit as vulnerable, if not more so. The lackadaisical, almost arrogant response from the Minister is an insult," he added.

Responding to his comments, a Department of Education spokesperson said: “From July 2020, additional ringfenced funding was provided by the Executive to enable the Department of Education to pay School Holiday Food Grants (SHFG) on behalf of the Northern Ireland Executive. From April 2023, this additional Executive funding ended and therefore SHFGs could no longer be made.

“The Department continues to support school-age children through the provision of free school meals to low-income families and will continue to work with other government departments and agencies to look at ways to tackle holiday hunger as part of any wider approach by the Executive to tackle poverty including alleviating food poverty across society.”