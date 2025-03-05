Derry MP Colum Eastwood calls the Executive's Magee commitment unbelievable

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has expressed his disbelief and disappointment at the Executive's decision to reaffirm its reduced commitment to university places in Derry.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In September 2024, Mr. Eastwood raised his concerns that the draft Programme for Government included a row back on the established commitment that Derry will have a minimum of 10,000 student places.

Eastwood took issue with the Programme For Government, published by Sinn Féin and the DUP this week, which will only to ‘work towards expanding the campus at Magee up to 10,000 students.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colum Eastwood MP said that reframing the commitment to Derry university numbers as a maximum rather than a minimum puts a straitjacket on the city’s ambitions for its young people.

Colum Eastwood MP, speaking at the Signing of the Financial Deal for Derry and Strabane region at the Guildhall on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

In terms of university expansion, the Executive has pledged to "work towards expanding the campus at Magee up to 10,000 students as set out within New Decade New Approach, by working with the Magee Taskforce, and partners, to publish and begin to deliver on an Executive agreed action plan” – a commitment it reiterates later in the 98 page document.

The Foyle MP said: “In September I was shocked that Michelle O’Neill and Emma Pengelly casually and deliberately rowed back on the commitment to at least 10,000 university places in Derry. I cannot believe that they have since doubled down on that position by including it in the final Programme for Government.

“To be clear - accommodating ‘up to 10,000 students’ is such a wishy washy commitment that they could claim the paltry and totally deficient number of students we currently have meets the goal. They could deliver not one extra place and in three years give themselves a pat on the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Chair of the Magee Taskforce rightly commented that the language in the draft Programme for Government was ‘not as precise as it needed to be’. It really beggars belief that Executive parties have ignored that advice.

“Setting the minimum at 10,000 isn’t arbitrary. It’s supposed to be a marker; it’s supposed to be a challenge and to send a message that investment in Derry is a serious focus of the government. That’s why I negotiated the commitment in New Decade, New Approach and secured funding to support it. Abandoning that position is a deliberate decision to deprioritise Derry and Ministers should be ashamed.