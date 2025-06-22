Derry’s MP Colum Eastwood has accused the US of escalating ‘an already volatile situation’ in the Middle East by striking Iran’s nuclear sites, while also deploring the “rush to military might” overriding diplomacy.

Speaking after confirmation that the United States attacked several nuclear sites in Iran overnight Saturday into Sunday, Colum Eastwood MP said that like many others he was “shocked last night to read that the United States had launched an attack on three nuclear sites in Iran”.

"These attacks, which appear to have no basis in international law, have clearly escalated an already volatile situation and bring us another step closer to a multi-lateral conflict, the cost of which will be measured in human lives and suffering,” the SDLP representative said, adding:

“The primacy of diplomacy, dialogue and negotiation is being supplanted by a rush to military might by leaders who see political benefit in conflict. That is an extremely dangerous development for the international order but more importantly for millions of people across the middle east who want to live in peace.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation accompanied by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth from the White House on June 21, 2025 in Washington, D.C. President Trump addressed the three Iranian nuclear facilities that were struck by the U.S. military early Sunday. (Photo by Carlos Barria - Pool/Getty Images)

MR Eastwood said that Ireland has been a global example of ‘the power of peace and the politics of compromise’, and has an obligation to “use the full breadth of our influence with our friends and allies to avert a catastrophic conflict”.

"That will mean speaking hard truths to our friends, it will mean spending political capital in the pursuit of de-escalation but it will be worth it.”

He added: “I welcome that Tánaiste Simon Harris will meet with European Foreign Ministers today in Brussels to coordinate a response to this evolving situation. I have every faith that Ireland’s voice will be heard, our values will be shared and that others will join a coalition for peace.

“I am troubled by the immediate reaction of some world leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Tacit endorsement of the United States’ attack on nuclear facilities will embolden the administration’s reckless behaviour. This is a moment to underscore the importance of negotiation and be honest with allies about the consequences of military action.

“I am also keenly aware that a genocide continues to rage in Gaza where tens of thousands of civilians, many of them women and children, have been murdered while many more face starvation. Our focus cannot be diverted from the urgent need to challenge Netanyahu’s regime and to bring an end to these war crimes,” Mr Eastwood added.