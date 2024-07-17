Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Numerous organisations in the north west were this week celebrating the good news that they are to receive key Lottery funding to help them deliver new projects for the benefit of local communities.

Among the beneficiaries in Derry are Treehouse Creche in Creggan, the Tuned In project, Repair and Share Foyle, Lifestart Foundation Ltd. and The Verbal Arts Centre, along with Dromboughil Community Association near Dungiven.

Other groups awarded National Lottery grants include ARC Fitness Ltd, Galliagh Residents Association, Pennyburn Youth Club, REACH Across, Galliagh Women’s Group, Hillcrest Trust (Top of the Hill) Ltd, Leafair Community Association Ltd, Aughabrack & District Community, Brighter Ballymagorry Development Group, Eglinton Women’s Institute and Lisnafin/ Ardnalee Trust Cross-Community Development Association.

The funding comes as part of an announcement of over £2 million of grants from The National Lottery Community Fund to provide support and services to local people across Northern Ireland, to improve their lives.

Treehouse Creche is using a £15,700 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to make improvements to their play areas, organise outings for children and their families, and hold a community celebration event.

Lifestart Foundation in Derry has been awarded a £155,169 grant to provide support to new parents to cope with pre-natal and post-natal issues affecting them and their children. Over three years the project will run parent and child group sessions in Strabane, Derry, Omagh, Antrim and Dunmurry, to bring families together to share their experiences and concerns, and receive support from trained facilitators. .

Repair and Share Foyle will be using its £20,000 grant to create a tool and equipment library and deliver repair workshops for the local community.

Its managing director Caroline McGuinness-Brooks said: “We're absolutely buzzing about this award as it enables us to give our Library of Things the best start ever. We're excited to settle into our new home at RathMor Business Park and can't wait to kickstart the sharing economy model here in Derry/Londonderry, where residents can choose to borrow rather than buy new.”

The Verbal Arts Centre is using its £19,443 to support children aged 6-10 years old to settle into their new homes with their new foster parents. The project will train foster parents to use storytelling and communication techniques.

Meanwhile Foyle Parents and Friends Association, known as The Tuned In Project, are making use of £20,000 over two years to run summer schemes for children and young people with learning disabilities and complex needs.

Activities will include exercise classes, outings and craft workshops, bringing young people with similar needs together to learn new skills, improve their confidence, build new friendships and give parents vital respite time.

Dromboughil Community Association has also been awarded a £20,000 grant over two years to run a community fridge and a programme of craft and wellbeing classes.

athleen Canning (Director), Aideen O’Neill (Project & Funding Coordinator) and Anne McLaughlin (Director) from Dromboughil Community Association which has been awarded a £20,000 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to run a community fridge and a programme of craft and wellbeing classes.

The project will bring the local community together to socialise, learn new skills and reduce food waste and food poverty.

Aideen O’Neill, Project & Funding Coordinator, Dromboughil Community Association, said: “This project will bring tremendous benefit to our local community promoting health and wellbeing and reducing the impact of social isolation through a variety of art, crafts and exercise classes and workshops.”

"We are very grateful to the National Lottery community fund and its players for making the continued success of our programme possible.”

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing the difference these grants make across Northern Ireland thanks to the charities, community organisations and voluntary groups which are doing vital work every day to support people in their community.”

“As we approach the 30th birthday of the National Lottery later this year, celebrating these new awards is a great way to thank National Lottery players who raise this money, which is going back into communities, to strengthen them, and improve lives.”

For more information on National Lottery funding visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland.