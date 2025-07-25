Derry performers to wear wicker heads and dance in London's Trafalgar Square

A group of eight performers from Derry and Donegal will take to the stage in London’s Trafalgar Square tomorrow, representing Northern Ireland as part of ‘The Triumph of Art,’ a large-scale, participatory performance celebrating the National Gallery’s bicentenary.

Taking place on Saturday, the event marks the finale of the Gallery’s 200th birthday celebrations. Created by Turner Prize-winning artist Jeremy Deller, The Triumph of Art brings together communities from across the UK in a public expression of creativity and shared experience.

The Playhouse said that their appearance offers a valuable opportunity to represent the cultural vibrancy of Northern Ireland and the wider island of Ireland at one of the UK’s most high-profile arts events.

Representing Derry and the North West is: Alice Gavigan, Niamh Morrison, Maire Morrison, Connie Doherty, Mark McLaughlin, Sarah Flavelle, Maeve McGrevy and Thomas Mahon.

Wicker Head performers.

The group's performance aims to blend traditional cultural motifs with influences from the 1990s rave culture, building on the group's previous performance and themes during the previous Triumph of Music city-wide event.

For The Playhouse they said the involvement in The Triumph of Art is part of a long-standing commitment to empowering young people through creative expression and widening access to the arts. The organisation continues to champion cultural participation across communities, with a focus on inclusion, identity and shared experience.

Kevin Murphy, CEO The Playhouse, said: “The Triumph of Art working with Jeremy Dellery, the National Gallery and wonderful collaborators across the UK has been one of the highlights of our year. At the heart of our contribution is this group of Playhouse artists who have embraced the unique world created by Jeremy and made it very Northern Ireland. We are delighted to be part of this national and international celebration of the transformative power of the arts.”

Emily Stone, Project Curator at the National Gallery, said: “We couldn’t have found better partners to work with for this commission – they represent a fantastic combination of history and heritage, and emerging talent. Researching places of joy and gathering has unearthed some very exciting ideas that showcase both individuality and common ground across the UK. We’re excited to bring together local communities with an unparalleled celebration in Trafalgar Square.”