Every child in the school performed to around 300 parents and members of the community. Talents ranged from songs, limericks, poetry recitals, Irish Dancing, ukulele and tin whistle recitals as well as drama.

Many children showed off their music ability to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, including a wide range of solo performances featuring the harp, piano and acoustic guitar. Irish dancers performed together and classes performed poems and songs they rehearsed in class. The teachers also got involved to share their musical talents with the parents, guardians and the wider Creggan community.

The concert ticket sale proceeds will go directly to the Syria and Turkey Earthquake appeal. The school raised £1000 from this event.

Two young performers who took to the stage.

Principal of St John’s Primary School, Mrs Geraldine O’Connor, said: “It is important that our children showcase the many talents they have to celebrate St Patrick’s Day but to also spread kindness to others. By giving of their gifts in this way, much needed funds will go to those in need.”

Vice Principal of the school, Mrs J Connolly, said: “The concert sold out very quickly and demand for tickets was very high. This shows the strength of support we have in our school community and the ethos of helping others here in Creggan. The children did us proud and the wealth of talent from all year groups an dinfividial musicians was outstanding."

