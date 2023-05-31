The annual essay-writing competition organised by LifeWorks Education, aims to encourage research and critical-thinking on human rights and right to life issues. Students from across Ireland were invited to submit an essay discussing the words of Martin Luther King Jnr. ‘The time is always right to do right’. The winners were presented with trophies and a cash prize.

The second place prize went to Senan Connolly, a year 12 student from Rathmore Grammar School. The third place winner was Orlagh McCaul, from St. Mary's Hight School Newry.

The Life Advocate Awards Art Competition Winners this year was from three students from St. Patrick's College, Dungannon. Nikola Wolkowicz, Julia Ubak and Sienna Alves. This was the Life Advocate Art Award's first year and allowed students to express their creative talents on the theme set out using Martin Luther kIng's inspiring words.

Winner of the 2023 National Life Advocate Awards, James Tourish, St. Columb's College presented by Senator Rónán Mullen.

