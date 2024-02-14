Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Research conducted by CasinoReviews analysed all 73 UK cities based on the number of times each place Googles a romantic-related keyword.

Derry was ranked the fourth most romantic UK city, with 4,263 searches per 100,000 residents and a total average 5,520 searches per month.

Derry’s top search terms were ‘Valentine’s Day’, with an average 655 searches generated per month, and ‘wedding dress’, being searched an average 458 times.

The data included 79 keywords, such as ‘Wife valentine’s ideas’, ‘Husband valentine’s ideas’, ‘Romantic gift ideas’, ‘Valentine’s Date ideas’, ‘Valentine’s Date night’, ‘Engagement rings’, ‘Romance’, ‘Date night movies’, ‘Diamond engagement rings’, ‘Valentine’s Day gifts’, ‘Romantic comedies’ and ‘romantic hotels near me’.

The number of searches for each term was then added to give a total of searches for each city. This was then compared to the population to calculate how many searches per 100,000 people.

Croydon was crowned as the most romantic city this St. Valentine’s day, with an average total 10,345 searches per month and 4,763 per 100,000 residents.

Croydon’s top search terms were ‘Valentine's Day’ being searched an average 1,751 times per month, and ‘wedding dresses’, with an average 991 monthly searches.

Placing in second was Sutton, generating a total average 2,991 searches per month and an average 4,382 searches per 100,000 residents.

Sutton’s top search terms were ‘engagement rings’, with 268 searches per month, and ‘florists near me’, with an average 281 searches per month.

Ranking in third place was Blackpool, with a total average 3,766 monthly searches and 4,382 per 100,000 residents.

Blackpool’s top search terms were ‘engagement rings’, with 393 monthly searches, and ‘wedding dress’, with an average 400 monthly searches.

Belfast was 35th on the list with 3,715 searches per 100,000 people.

The least romantic city, according to the data, was Aberdeen, ranking 73rd, with an average 2,915 monthly searches per 100,000 residents and a total 5,128.