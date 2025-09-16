Derry sewer improvement work at Queens Quay could be finished this week

NI Water has announced that the sewer improvement work at Queens Quay could be finished by the end of the week, depending on weather conditions.

A spokesperson for NI Water said: “NI Water is pleased to confirm that Phase 2 of essential Sewer Improvement Work at Queens Quay is nearing completion. All pipelaying and associated civil engineering works, carried out by our contractor GRAHAM, are scheduled for completion by the end of this week, subject to favourable weather conditions.

“NI Water thanks the public for their continued patience and cooperation. This essential scheme will help protect against sewer collapses and blockages, as well as reducing the risk of sewer flooding.”

NI Water previously stated that the work on Queens Quay is part of the Culmore Trunk Sewer upgrade. This project has already involved relining over 1,100m of pipeline between Foyle Road and Queens Quay. The aim of this relining is to strengthen the sewerage network and provide protection against sewer collapses, blockages, and out-of-sewer flooding.