Cara Dillon

Cara’s breadth of appeal stems from a remarkable career that continually places her home and culture at the very heart of her music. The album is Cara’s first collection of entirely original material and, in a break from previous work, finds her blurring the lines between spoken word and song in ten ‘exquisite’ tracks which bring to life intensely personal memories of her native Co. Derry and the people, places, and customs that have shaped her.

‘Coming Home’ will be released alongside a book of the same name, featuring Cara’s original poetry and lyrics, as well as personal stories and anecdotes, offering a rich context for her artistic work.

Writing poetry has revealed a new freedom of expression for Cara, and this album finds her at her most reflective and personal, exploring themes of family, cultural identity and home.

The album opens with ‘Clear the Path’, a piece which reflects on the influence of those who have gone before us, both acknowledging and respecting the significance they have on our lives today.

Cara Dillon said: “What is it that makes us who we are? Which talents, traits, and resemblances have we inherited? What has trickled down through the generations? Our ancestral paths should be kept clear and not allowed to become overgrown. There's wonder and joy if you follow that path.”

Ahead of the album and book release, Cara embarks on an extensive UK tour this autumn where she will present the new material for the first time live, including a prestigious showcase concert at Belfast’s Grand Opera House, as part of the Belfast International Arts Festival. The tour starts on October 5 in Cambridge and ends in London on December 19.

