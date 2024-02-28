Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes as March marks Make a Will Month at Foyle Hospice, a month which aims to help Foyle Hospice raise funds that support the specialist palliative care services it provides to people living with terminal and life-limiting illnesses.

During March legal firms donate their time and expertise to write/ update Wills in return for a suggested donation of £75 to the hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, Foyle Hospice is partnering up with more firms than ever with participating solicitors from Derry including: Babingtons, Clarendon Legal, Dermot Walker and Madden Co, Guckian Flanagan, Kelly and Corr, McCartney and Casey, and McKeone O'Dowd.

March marks Make a Will Month at Foyle Hospice, which is being supported by lots of local law firms including Babingtons Solicitors.

Foyle Hospice Legacy Fundraiser, Kathleen Bradley explains: “Make a Will Month is an opportunity to help yourself and your loved ones, as well as supporting your local hospice.

“Making a Will is sensible end-of-life planning and can make things that little bit easier for our loved ones after we have died.

"None of us like to think about our own death, but equally we don’t want to leave our families and loved ones having to deal with unnecessary legal and financial matters if we can help it – and we can help it.

Clarendon Legal Solicitors are taking part in Make a Will Month. During the month of March legal firms kindly donate their time and expertise to write/update Wills in return for a suggested donation of £75.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Take advantage of the Make a Will Month campaign this March and leave things organised for your loved ones.

“There is no obligation or expectation to include Foyle Hospice in your Will, but if you choose to do so, you will be doing something wonderful by making a lasting difference to your community. You will be helping people with terminal and life-limiting illness to live as well as they can for as long as they can.”

If your Will is complex there may be an additional fee to pay. Please discuss your requirements with your solicitor when you make your appointment. Before they start the work, they will let you know if there will be any additional costs.

Foyle Hospice provides ongoing palliative care services for patients with cancer and other life limiting illnesses, while supporting their families and loved ones in the North West of Northern Ireland. It has been committed to improving the quality of life of patients while extending care and support to their families and loved ones since 1985, caring for 21,000 patients and their families in this time. .

This year, Foyle Hospice is partnering up with more firms than ever with participating solicitors from Derry and surrounding areas including McCartney and Casey Solicitors. Image: Contributed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foyle Hospice provides nine bed spaces in its In-Patient Care Unit, as well as Day Therapy facilities, community nursing, 24/7 Advice Line and bereavement counselling services for both adults (Forget Me Not) and children (Healing Hearts).

The total annual cost of providing the services is approximately £3.7 million.

It costs approximately £5,000 for 24 hours of care for 9 beds in the Hospice In-Patient Care Unit. Approximately 65 per cent of the annual costs provided are raised through the support and generosity of the North West communities.