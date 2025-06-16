Derry & Strabane Council to formally request public inquiry over illegal Mobuoy superdump

Derry City and Strabane District Council is to write to the Northern Ireland Executive requesting a public inquiry into the Mobuoy dump site.

At this month’s Environment and Regeneration Committee meeting, chair and SDLP councillor, Declan Norris, welcomed the recent conviction of two men – Paul Doherty and Gerry Farmer – in relation to the illegal dump site.

He added: “We welcome that a public consultation will now start on remediation options, and also welcome [DAERA Minister, Andrew Muir’s] desire for a public inquiry.

“As a council we have backed an inquiry, and I hope now that this is a path forward for the conclusion to the biggest illegal dump in site in Europe.”

A council motion, put forward by Independent councillor Gary Donnelly, stated: “Given the recent comments by Judge Rafferty and Minister Muir on the unprecedented nature and scale of the environmental, social and economic harm caused by the Mobuoy illegal dump, that will impact this council area for generations to come, this council will write to the Executive calling on them to initiate the Public Inquiry first voted for in the Assembly in 2014, to establish the extent of waste crime and provide the public with assurance that lessons have been learnt to prevent this happening again.”

Councillor Donnelly said: “The fallout from the environmental damage will have serious impacts on this council, for example the ongoing ground water contamination and threat to the district’s water supply, the massive clean-up costs, and preventing the A6 road being built.

“Every party in this council has expressed support for this in the recent past. On Monday [June 9] the former Environment Minister and current MLA, Mark Durkan, reiterated his call for a Public Inquiry. Minister Muir stated in Stormont on Monday that he also sees merit in holding the public inquiry.

“This echoes calls from groups such as The Gallery, Environmental Justice Network Ireland, Faughan Anglers and Enagh Youth Forum.

“When the Mobuoy scandal was exposed by a BBC Spotlight programme in February 2014 a motion for a Public Inquiry the following month got unanimous, all-party backing. This council needs to take the lead in pushing for this Inquiry.”

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said: “This was an open secret in Derry, that there was a big illegal dump and people were making a fortune out of it, and if we want to stop further pollution we have to have a public inquiry.”

