Derry taskforce to make Glenowen ‘great again’

Members, sitting on the recent full council meeting, heard the infrastructure in the Glenowen Park area is ‘sub-standard for a modern living environment and is in significant and immediate need of upgrade and remediation’.

It was agreed that this initiative could potentially serve as a template and pilot scheme for addressing similar situations in other areas of the city and district.

Colr. Boyle brought the motion forward saying: “Over the years as an elected representative I have encountered many frustrations when trying to address infrastructure issues in the Glenowen area of the city. Most notably land ownership, responsibility for upkeep have over time proved to be over time a bit of a stumbling block.

Glenowen Estate in Derry. DER1215MC009

“Demographically Glenowen has an older population and as years go on we might expect that to change and we will see younger families move back into it over time.

“The reason I have brought this motion is the estate in design presents physical challenges for young and old alike. There are very many steep steps, the road is in a poor state of repair, the grass verges are in much need of attention particularly as recently one of the utility companies has ploughed up many of those areas. Many of the communal walls within the estate are in need of significant attention as are a significant walkways within the estate.”

Suggesting a task force be formed the Moor DEA representative added: “Overall Glenowen Park is not in a good state of repair, it would work as an excellent starting point as a pilot scheme for our council where there would be learning opportunities going forward. I have absolutely no doubt there will be other areas in our city and district which could also benefit from this kind of strategy or workforce going forward.

“It’s not unknown to me to have residents from Glenowen tell me they are living in a forgotten estate. There are many good, honest, hard working people living in the estate who pay their rates the same way as everybody else and in my view they are entirely deserving of our support.”

Party colleague councillor Shauna Cusack recalled living on the estate as a child. She said: “I grew up in Glenowen in the 1970s and early 80s. When it was built in the early 70s it was purely social housing and many young families were absolutely delighted to be there. For us as young children the design and layout made a fantastic play area and all of the area was surrounded by the forest and what people affectionately called it the resy and for any healthy young child it was an absolute adventure park and I and all of my friends loved it.

“Looking at it now, it’s a design nightmare and especially for many of its ageing residents and it simply would not be allowed. Battling the problems is a headache, there are so many issues of ownership here now with private landlords, Housing Executive, the housing association and owner occupiers so determining the responsibility for issues is often impossible.

“I really believe now is the time to come together and tackle these problems head on and the people of this area really, really deserve it.”

Representatives from all parties gave their backing to the motion with People Before Profit councillor Maeve O’Neill speaking about the ‘frustrations’ of the residents. She described the area as ‘neglected’.

Noting his party’s support, DUP Alderman Maurice Devenney commented: “Our party is in favour of the enhancement of any area whether its the city side or Waterside.”

Summing up, councillor Boyle said: “This estate was originally a Northern Ireland Housing Executive estate and over recent years Apex Housing bought some of the properties.

“There are also many owner occupiers and indeed private rentals within the estate. However, the narrative across the board from all representatives is that it is extremely frustrating for residents.

“It was best summed up by a resident I spoke to recently who has been living in the estate since it was built. She said it feels like no one cares any more, we’ve been totally forgotten and we’ve been left to our own devices.

“Well, not any more. We have all spoken with one voice tonight. We as a council are with the people of Glenowen and we are by their side and we are determined to see if we can address all of the issues. We can make this small estate great again.”

Gillian Anderson