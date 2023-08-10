Some of the runners from Metacompliance who will be taking part in the 40th edition of the Waterside Half Marathon for the Foyle Hospice on Sunday September 3rd.

The 40th edition of one of Ireland’s longest running races is set to be the biggest and best in the event’s history and 26 staff members from Metacompliance's Patrick Street office are relishing the prospect of being part of the momentous occasion.

MetaCompliance, with a workforce of over 160 employees across offices in Derry, Denmark, and Portugal, are dedicated to safeguarding customers' online safety and shielding their digital assets from cyber threats.

The staff are taking part in aid of the Foyle Hospice and have been gathering post-work to train collectively and run different sections of the course.

Emma Hetherington, company spokesperson and Human Resources Manager, says excitement is soaring as the first Sunday in September approaches.

“As a company we believe in the value of promoting employee wellbeing, from simple things like medical cover to taking part in initiatives like this,” she said.

“I would urge all organisations to try to enter some teams - the energy and excitement in the lead up to the event is phenomenal.

“We have colleagues from different functions and teams supporting each other and arranging meet ups as part of their training all while raising money for a worthy cause.

“Of course, the celebrations for the ‘after-party’ are also in full swing!”

The 2023 edition of the WHM will take place on Sunday September 3rd at 9.30am and will feature a running, wheelchair and three-person relay section.

Event organisers Derry City and Strabane District Council reunited the original organising committee to launch the 40th edition earlier this year and places have been selling out in record time with just a few hundred left at the time of going to press.

The race attracts runners of all levels all pursuing their own personal goals from the elite at the front of the field to those aiming for personal bests or completing their first Half Marathon distance.

“Our fitness levels range from those who have never run before to personal trainers and even two football referees,” Emma continued.

“It is a fantastic initiative that has been going for many years in the city.

“At MetaCompliance, we love to support local, and we are always up for a good challenge.

“We appreciate that not everyone is up for running a full half marathon so the relay team sparked a lot of interest when we first went out.

“We have five relay teams entering with 11 individual runners, the team are all training well and some have been trying out the new route which looks great this year.

“We are all looking forward to cheering them on as it is always a great event for the whole family to enjoy.”

Registration for the Waterside Half Marathon costs £25 plus a booking fee while a three-person team relay costs £65.