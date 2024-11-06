Derry teen Markus Smith making a difference on NSPCC’s Young People’s Board for Change

YPBC member Markus Smith with NSPCC Senior Participation Officer, Sinead McSorley at the Childline Foyle base. Each flower on the wallboard represents a young person who has contacted Childline

Derry teenager Markus Smith Derry has been making a difference on the NSPCC’s Young People’s Board for Change

Markus, 17, along with Maisy Craig, 16, from Bangor has been a member of the YPBC since April 2023.

The Board is made up of a diverse group of 15 young people from across the UK who share their views with the NSPCC about what matters most to children and young people.

Markus, who has a long-term interest in politics, says: “The YPBC is not just box-ticking by the NSPCC. They are genuinely trying to make a change, and I really like that the Board brings together members from diverse backgrounds and regions of the UK.

“A few months after joining the Board, I got to attend the October 2023 Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, which has been the major highlight for me so far.

“Also, three YPBC members and I worked together for an entire day on the Children at the Table campaign run by the Children’s Charities Coalition.

“Each of us was then able to contribute our ideas. Aspects of what we said were implemented throughout their work.”

Currently, lobbying for more people to receive free school meals is really important to Markus.

He says: “I don’t think the eligibility criteria is in alignment with inflation, so there’s a lot of families in a position where they really need free school meals but can’t get them.

“The government should invest more into creating a nationwide approach to free school meals as currently many schools need to put their own money towards the service.

“Everyone should have an equal chance for free school meals no matter what school they attend.”

It was through school that Markus first heard about the YPBC.

He says: “My drama teacher sent me an email and even though I had a pile of homework that night, I knew it was something that I would love to do, so I spent ages on the application form.

“I didn’t tell my parents in case it went down the drain. I didn’t think I would even get invited for an interview, let alone be successful.

“My mum was so proud when I told her I had been accepted. She’s always encouraged me and knew I would really like something like this.

“The fact that I was one of only 15 people across the whole of the UK, she was like, ‘How have you managed to get on there?’” he laughs.

“I want to pursue a career in politics or law and being part of the Board has really helped me with speaking in front of people. And talking to people about how policy and governments work and how we can influence governments has also taught me a lot."

However, the Young People’s Board for Change experience isn’t always super formal.

“I’ve met so many people from different parts of the country that think similarly to me, and we’ve formed friendships with NSPCC staff as well,” he says.

When asked what advice he would give to young people interested in making a change, Markus says: “Immerse yourself and get involved in stuff you're passionate about.

“People will pay attention to that and involve you in the future.”

For more information visit www.nspcc.org.uk