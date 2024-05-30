Derry to be showcased to over two million people in US as Emmy award-winning series films in city
The series reaches millions of people across the United States on PBS (Public Broadcasting Service, the public TV network), with over two million viewers per episode, as well as via the PBS app and website.
Mickela Mallozzi is the producer and host of the series, and the show follows her travels around the world as she explores and highlights some of the cultural and dance traditions of each destination she visits.
Mickela and her crew – who are here as guests of Tourism Ireland and Tourism NI – have been capturing content for three 30-minute episodes which will air on PBS in spring next year.
Filming has been taking place across Northern Ireland, with the crew capturing content with chef Noel McMeel at The Ebrington Hotel.
They also visited the Giant's Causeway, the new McConnell’s Distillery and Visitor Experience in Crumlin Road Gaol and the Oh Yeah Music Centre.
Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “We are delighted that Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi is filming in Northern Ireland this week.
" It’s a wonderful opportunity to highlight our beautiful scenery, our rich music and dance traditions, as well as some of the many things to see and do here, to a huge audience across the US.
“The publicity value of a TV programme like this is immense – it is an excellent way of shining a spotlight on Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland, inspiring prospective American holidaymakers to come and experience the destination for themselves.”
