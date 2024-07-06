Derry to be 'singing capital of the world' as festival announces largest ever line-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 12th City of Derry International Choir Festival returns this autumn from October 23 to 27 and organisers said that this year will see the largest ever number of participating choirs since its inaugural year as part of the 2013 City of Culture programme.

A total of 91 musical groups will be bringing the world-famous City of Song to life across the five-day annual festival.

The festival will feature a programme of guest artist concerts, competitions for school, national and international choirs, as well audience favourit pop-up choral trail performances and community concerts in venues across the city and north west region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Choirs will be travelling from Spain, Portugal, Iceland, Germany, England, Scotland, Wales and from across the island of Ireland to be part of the major event in the musical calendar.

City of Derry Choir International Festival: Gloreile (Dublin) performing in Peadar O’Donnell’s as part of the Choral Trail. © Lorcan Doherty

Last year’s festival saw 80 choirs take part in over 90 events in 44 venues, welcoming an audience of 20,500 people and bringing over 2,500 bed-nights to the city. The 2024 edition is already set to exceed these amazing visitor numbers as the festival continues to grow and become even more renowned across the world for its very special Derry welcome.

Artistic Director of the Festival, Dónal Doherty, commented, “Following the excitement of our 10th Anniversary festival in 2023, we were keen to see if the momentum could be maintained in 2024. The answer is a resounding yes! The response from choirs has been incredible, with nearly 100 groups already signed up to participate in this year's programme.

"On October 23 to 27, Derry will once again become the singing capital of the choral world, with 3,000 singers performing throughout the city and surrounding area during five glorious days of music. We look forward to announcing all the programme details over the coming months, so keep an eye on the usual information sources and put the dates in your diary now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the participating choirs, an impressive line-up of internationally-acclaimed choral directors, conductors and experts has been assembled to adjudicate the competitive elements of the festival, including the prestigious Oak Tree of Derry International Competition.

Winners of the Oak Tree of Derry Trophy 2023.at the City of Derry Choir International Festival 2023 Closing Gala Concert. © Lorcan Doherty

The distinguished team will include Georg Grün (Germany), Øystein Fevang (Norway), Orla Flanagan (Ireland), Hermia Schlichtmann (Germany) and Borbala Sziranyi (Hungary), all of whom are looking forward to visiting the city to take part in this year’s festival.