To enable this major upgrade, there will be line closures between Belfast Lanyon Place and Coleraine station, on February 11-12, and between Antrim and Coleraine, on February 13-19, during the closure period with bus substitution services in place.

There will be no impact on rail services between Derry and Coleraine with normal timetables in place. Scheduled Ulsterbus services will also be operating as normal. The works are part of the Cullybackey Area Renewals Project and will see significant upgrades to the track and platform to maintain high quality, safe and attractive rail services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Translink is urging passengers to plan ahead and check timetables before they travel as minor alterations to services may have been made to accommodate bus substitutions. Passengers are advised to check online at www.translink.co.uk or use the Journey Planner before they travel and to allow extra time for their journey.

The Derry train line will be disrupted this weekend and into next week.

Translink’s John Glass, Director of Infrastructure and Projects said: “We have been making significant progress to invest and upgrade the rail network over recent years and this scheme is the next area to benefit from these upgrades. We have been engaging with the local community and passengers on works to date and will continue to do so as we progress. We would like to thank everyone for their support and patience.

“The vast majority of our project works take place at night however, on some occasions line closures are needed to complete the work efficiently and safely. It also reduces the longer-term impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have carefully planned this closure to coincide with the mid-term school holidays when fewer passengers are travelling, to minimise the overall impact. I would like to thank all our passengers and local neighbours for their support and patience as we progress these essential works."

For more information on this work visit: www.translink.co.uk/cullybackeyarearenewals or follow Translink on social media for project updates.