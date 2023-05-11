Alongside Cardiff University and Newcastle University, Ulster University’s Magee campus will become a regional hub for the programme, and provide targeted and accessible support for SMEs across Northern Ireland to improve their competitiveness and growth through the adoption of digital technologies and methods.

This support will assist regional SMEs in taking full advantage of the digital adoption expertise available from the Science and Technology Facilities Council’s (STFC) Hartree Centre including areas such as supercomputing, data analytics, visual computing, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The universities will also use their own in-house expertise and industry engagement experience to enable the transfer and exchange of knowledge into UK businesses to enhance their productivity, innovation and growth. Through this initiative, the Hartree Centre aims to establish an SME engagement support network across the UK, which connects its advanced digital technologies and expertise to other established regional networks of industry-led research and innovation.

Derry

Professor Liam Maguire, Pro Vice-Chancellor Research at Ulster University, said: "Ulster University is delighted to have been selected to lead an SME engagement hub as part of the Hartree National Centre for Digital Innovation (HNCDI) programme. The creation of this hub with its dedicated space and expert personnel will allow us to build upon this partnership to deliver upskilling and digital innovation to all sectors of the Northern Ireland economy. With its very high proportion of SMEs, Northern Ireland has a marked lower performance than the UK average in terms of digitalisation generally and AI adoption specifically so there is a clear and present need for this hub. ”

“We have previously partnered with Hartree through a series of workshops and seminars to support Northern Ireland companies with their digital technology adoption. Hartree and Ulster are currently working together with others on the Innovate UK funded Smart Manufacturing Data Hub project supporting manufacturing SMEs across the UK."

Minister of State at the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology, George Freeman, said: “The UK has always been at the cutting edge of some of the most important technologies of tomorrow, but too often, we’ve failed to translate that unrivalled expertise into practical tools and resources which can benefit our wider business communities.

“That’s why, in 2021, we committed to bringing our brightest minds together in fields including AI and Quantum, through a £172 million investment to establish the Hartree National Centre for Digital Innovation.