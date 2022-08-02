Derry woman celebrates 100th birthday with friends and family

Emma was born in Ballykelly in 1922, five months before the partition of Ireland.

She has six children, three boys and three girls and she raised them all in an old farm-stead house with a tin roof while looking after her auntie and uncle.

Emma and her sister Margaret are the only ones left living from a family of nine brothers and sisters.

Emma celebrated her birthday in her home surrounded by friends and family.

She had a tough life as she brought up her family on her own.

She now has 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren and she adores each and every one of them.

Emma’s family say she is such a strong woman and she is so loving to all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Emma received a letter from the Queen on Tuesday for turning 100, which was presented to her by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ivor Wallace.

Emma loves tea and when she was more at herself, she would always have had the kettle on when visitors landed.