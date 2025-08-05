Derry woman takes on a geography challenge in new TV show Destination X with Rob Brydon

Derry woman, mother, and carer Dawn McAllister took part in the new BBC reality game show, Destination X, with the chance of winning £100,000.

Destination X follows 13 participants. They have to try to deduce where in the world they are, because at the end of every episode, they must place an X on a map.

The closest stay on the bus; the furthest away is eliminated from the competition. In the end, one walks away with a cash prize of £100,000.

From Hillview Avenue in Prehen Dawn signed up for the show due to her love of other reality game shows, such as ‘The Traitors’ and ‘Race Across The World.’

Dawn McAllister on Destination X.

Dawn said: “When I saw Destination X advertised I thought that that sounds like something I would love to try. I sent in an application and I got a phone call shortly after from one of the casting team. It all kicked off from there. I was invited over to London then for a roleplay audition. It was crazy.”

Before appearing on the show Dawn couldn't believe she was selected to be one of the 13. “I was more concerned about how I was going to pack for a month in one suitcase,” said Dawn.

If you watched the show you will have noticed Dawn’s mellifluent Derry accent and rapid rate of speech proved a challenge for some of the other participants!

She said: "The producers were lovely, but they would be like, 'Could you just slow down and not curse?' I would curse a lot, but it was quite funny. I just had to slow everything down, but when I watched the show back, I realised I didn't slow down at all. I would say you probably need subtitles for me."

Destination X.

Approaching the show's challenge on how to decipher where the contestants were, Dawn had a unique set of tactics.

“I was just winging it, I'm not going to lie,” said Dawn. “I’m not great with geography. I wouldn't be good with working out clues and puzzles and I thought, ‘how am I going to manage?”

Despite that Dawn was the only player in the first episode to guess the correct destination. “I just followed all the clues and went with my gut,” said Dawn.

Describing her time on the show Dawn said: “It was really good craic. It was hard but the people on the bus were the ones keeping me going. I became friends with them instantly and built up relationships and all the producers were so supportive.”

While shooting Destination X Dawn was away for two weeks and missed her daughter Ella most of all during that time.

If she wins the prize money of £100,000 she said she would use it to secure Ella’s future and maybe embark on a few family holidays.

“I wasn't going in there with an idea that I am definitely going to win this money,” said Dawn. “I was just going in for the craic and for the mind blowing experience.”

You can catch Dawn on Destination X which airs on BBC One at 9 pm Wednesday and is also available on BBC iPlayer.