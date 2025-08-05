Derry woman who cycles to work everyday urges everyone to give it a spin

Derry woman Shelley Leake (55) who cycles to work everyday has urged commuters of all ages to try cycling to work.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cyclist who works at Gransha Park House in the city described some of the benefits of her cycle commute.

“It’s so good for clearing your head,” Shelley said. “I don’t feel stressed from sitting in traffic or looking for a car park space. It’s a great feeling when you can cycle past the traffic jams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I cycle about 3.5 miles each way which takes me about 25 minutes. You get a bit of exercise in the morning and then come home again. Even with an e-bike, you are still pedalling and you can switch the assistance on and off, as needed.”

Shelley Leake.

Shelley took up cycling about 10 years ago when her husband, who is a keen club cyclist bought her ‘Minty’ - a beautiful mint-green bike, complete with shopping basket. She said she was delighted as she had loved cycling as a girl.

“At first we just cycled together for leisure, and we rented bikes on holiday, then I thought I should try going to work on the bike,” she said.

She began cycling to work with her husband as they mainly shared their route to work. They travelled together for years until in May 2023 Shelley had a ‘freak accident’ when her wheel skidded on a wet road and she fell off and broke her ankle badly. That was her only fall after 10 years on Minty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t want that to be the end of it,” she said. “I just needed to get my confidence back and so I gradually got into cycling again.”

Shelley said that she recommends cycling to work for others. Depending on where they live, she recommends people, especially Derry folk, start with an E-bike. “Here in Derry, if you’re not going down a hill, you’re going up one,” said Shelley. She added that E-bikes are a good start so you get some exercise and build up your fitness.

“I’m now planning to get my own e-bike through the Cycle to Work Scheme,” she said. “Cycling is one of the highlights of my day and it means I can enjoy the daily commute, not just endure it. If I can do it anyone can!”

David Tumilty, Health Improvement Manager, PHA said: “Cycle to Work day is a great chance to celebrate anyone who chooses to cycle to work, and encourage everyone to experience the many benefits that cycling can bring. Regular cycling is a great way to build physical activity into your daily routine – it helps improve cardiovascular health, strengthens muscles, supports mental wellbeing and can contribute to maintaining a healthy weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Choosing to cycle also benefits the environment by reducing air pollution and cutting down carbon emissions, helping to create cleaner, healthier places for us all to live and work. I would encourage anyone to use Cycle to Work Day as inspiration to give it a go – even small changes like, swapping one or two car journeys a week for a bike ride can make a real difference.

“Try it, feel the health benefits, and know you’re doing something positive for both your health and the planet.”

Shelley has encouraged everyone to participate in Cycle to Work Day this Thursday.