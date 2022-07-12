Derry youth sees policing, poverty and education as major issues

Robin Deehan said the need for better relationships between young people and the police were among the major issues discussed as the North South Youth Forum held a formal sitting in Belfast.

She said: “The North South Youth Forum has been a brilliant experience for young people who wish to raise issues which affect them.

“We had multiple key asks from every county, for example Derry/Londonderry’s priorities surrounded policing, education, poverty and voice for youth.

Members of the Derry group that attended the North South Youth Forum in Belfast were: Anna Cregan, Robin Deehan, Alexander Morrison and Corey Graham-Houston.

“It’s time for the Governments both north and south to take action and listen to our key asks and respond adequately and appropriately to them.

“It’s time for young people’s voices from across the island of Ireland to be heard and it’s important for the governments to recognise that these issues facing young people are not dissimilar from Derry to Galway.”

These findings will now be put together in a manifesto to be presented to the Oireachtas, the Northern Ireland Assembly when it returns and to the North South Ministerial Council.

Chris Quinn, Director of the Northern Ireland Youth Forum (NIYF), said it was vital that politicians north and south begin listening and acting upon the views of young people.

He said: “Next year marks 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement so this event involving the young people of this island is hugely significant.

“We have been lobbying really hard to set up a North South Youth Forum for 14 years and this sitting brought young people together from across the island of Ireland and they spoke truth to power on issues that affect their lives.

“Currently government and policy-makers are grappling with issues around the NI Protocol and Brexit. Young people have spoken clearly that they want to have a voice on such matters.”