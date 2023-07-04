The walking group was set up by North West Baps (Breastfeeding and Perinatal Support) to provide support to breastfeeding families and enable mothers to share tips and advice with each other. The North West BAPS are a parent led group who want to see more visibility and support for breastfeeding in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area which has the lowest breastfeeding rates in the world. The group was established in December 2022 and initially began as a signposting service to highlight the breastfeeding and perinatal support that is available in the North West. They have now also formed a Network, and are working closely with the Council, the Western Trust and local community and voluntary groups to raise the profile of breastfeeding locally through collaboration and innovative ideas.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, said: “I am delighted to support this initiative which is changing perceptions and helping make breastfeeding a normal part of social engagement. The group is doing fantastic work by establishing a network of support and friendship for new mums, at a time when they need it most, giving them confidence and reassurance and helping to raise healthy, happy babies. I wish the group all the very best and hope that the idea catches on in other towns and cities.”

Jessica, a mum of a young baby who regularly attends the Walking Group said: "Joining NW BAPS walking group means having a like minded circle of people there to encourage and support you breastfeeding, at the same time changing perspectives through normalising breastfeeding our children in public, as well as the opportunity to demonstrate the amazing benefits of breast milk!"

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Councillor Patricia Logue pictured at North West BAPS (Breastfeeding and Perinatal Support) walking group launch

The Walking Group was established with the support of the Western Trust through their ‘Walking For All’ programme. Camilla Lowry who is the Physical Activity Lead at the Health Improvement, Equality and Involvement Department said: “I am delighted to have been able to support the North West BAPS Walking Group, training up the Walk Leaders and supporting the group with insurance. It is wonderful to see so many mums and babies benefiting from this initiative while increasing their step count and having support on their breastfeeding journey. It is great to follow the weekly updates and to see the profile of North West BAPS and the walking group being raised - well done team North West BAPS!”

Laura Mitchell, a Child Health Assistant at the Health Visiting Department in the Waterside Health Centre and a trained Walk Leader, regularly participates in the Monday morning walks and shared her thoughts about the North West BAPS Walking Group: “I think it's a great initiative and very beneficial to mums, not only for breast feeding support, but the positive impact that exercise and socialising has for mental health, especially in the perinatal stage. It's very rewarding to be a part of the group and be able to support all those involved. Lots of happy mums and babies.”

Joyce McKittrick, Lead Nurse Public Health with the Western Trust successfully nominated the North West BAPS project for an Involve Fest West grant, which is being used to host the celebratory launch of the Walking Group. Joyce explains “The benefits of breastfeeding for babies, women and wider society has been clearly documented. These include physical and emotional health benefits. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has identified that these benefits play an important role in reducing health inequalities. Health visitors are key to increasing breastfeeding rates by promoting and supporting mothers to breastfeed, but we acknowledge ‘It takes a village to breastfeed a child’.

“Research has shown that walking in the company of others has positive changes in physical and mental health. So this Walking Group is a great opportunity for parents from around the wider area to come along, meet other mums and dads while walking and then have a coffee and a chat. All with the added benefit of support available from a health professional and other breastfeeding mums.”

Aideen and Aoibh

The North West BAPS walk along the Quay every Monday morning and finish up at the City Hotel where there is an opportunity to have a good chat over a cup of tea.

For more information on North West Baps and the walking group, visit them on Facebook or Instagram.

Western Trust staff at the launch of North West BAPs breastfeeding walk

Catherine Millar and Cait

Western Trust staff and members of North West BAPS pictured at the launch.

Emma, Danny, Christina and Laila