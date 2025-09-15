What began as something she did out of love for her family has become a fruitful career path for one local lady, who is calling for others to follow in her footsteps and embark on a career in care.

Brianna Ceulemans, 26, from Derry cared for her father when he was ill, and her grandmother, who lived with dementia. It was a huge learning curve, particularly as her grandmother’s dementia progressed and she had to adapt to her changing behaviour. It wasn’t long before Brianna realised that she could put her skills into a new career.

Having seen the professional care that her father and grandmother received, Brianna always saw room for improvement.

She came across Home Instead Foyle & Erne and was impressed by how they do things, including minimum one hour visits and a regular care team for clients.

Brianna Ceulemans.

From her own family care experiences, Brianna knew how valuable this is to ensure quality care, particularly for people living with dementia. She was delighted to be offered a job following a successful application.

In Northern Ireland, it is estimated that 22,000 people are currently living with dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Society. This figure is projected to rise to nearly 43,000 by 2040. The need for a large care workforce in the country will only grow.

Brianna says: “I’ve seen my members of my own family need care, so I totally understand what it’s like to put your loved one in the hands of a care team. Home Instead’s care isn’t just about performing tasks for the client; it’s about becoming companions and offering personalised support that meets their individual needs. It puts families at ease knowing that the care is tailored.

“When the job was offered to me, it was full steam ahead and I underwent two days of online and face-to-face training, which stood me in great stead to perform the role. I’m keen to keep on learning. I have the option to undergo dementia and Parkinson’s training, equipping me with the skills and knowledge to deliver care specifically for people living with these conditions.

“Not everyone would consider care a career. But since I took up this role I have seen that it equips you with so many skills that sets you up for a clear career pathway, not to mention how rewarding it is, particularly when you see how much you brighten up a client’s day.

“A role as a care professional is particularly good for someone like myself who has two young children and needs to work around childcare arrangements. In fact, I would encourage anyone, even those like myself who don’t have professional care experience, to consider joining the home care sector.”

Home Instead Foyle & Erne is keen to welcome more care professionals onboard.

For more information, visit: https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/foyle-erne/