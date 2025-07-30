Derry's bus depot and rail hub in running for awards

Derry’s Foyle Street Bus Station and North West Transport Hub are among those in the runningat the 2025 SPIRIT of Translink Awards.

Translink, in partnership with Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful (KNIB), has launched the 2025 SPIRIT of Translink Facility Awards.

The initiative supports Translink staff in developing a culture of continuous improvement, giving public recognition to the extra mile taken by staff in creating a more attractive environment for passengers and colleagues.

Assessed by KNIB, each facility is judged across a set of key criteria examining key areas including resource efficiency, energy and carbon, biodiversity, health and wellbeing activities, stakeholder, employee, and community engagement as well as employee culture, behaviour, and leadership.

Foyle Street bus depot.

Launching the initiative, Chris Conway, Group Chief Executive, Translink, said: “We’re committed to leading the transformation of transport in Northern Ireland and keeping everyone Better. Connected. Our people and facilities play a crucial role in achieving this everyday.

“The SPIRIT of Translink Awards inspire colleagues across the business to make things even better for everyone that uses our services and works at our stations and I’d like to wish everyone good luck in this year’s awards.

“Embracing 4 key themes around Safety, Environment, Health and Community, staff create a positive culture and display a real sense of pride in their workplace. This enhances overall journey experience and drives more people to use public transport as their first choice for travel, today for tomorrow.

“Attractive facilities also play an important role in overall visitor experience. During the summer especially, we welcome customers from across the world and would encourage everyone to use bus and rail services plus good value tickets to enjoy all that Northern Ireland has to offer – find out more at translink.co.uk/days-out” said Chris.

Translink's new North West Transport Hub in Derry.

Eric Randall, Chief Executive, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful said: “These annual awards reflect Translink’s commitment to environmental stewardship; employee and passenger experience; and community engagement. Last year’s SPIRIT awards saw 36 facilities awarded, with 14 facilities achieving the highest status, Platinum. It’s crucially important that best practice in these areas is recognised and celebrated – we look forward to getting the 2025 awards underway.”

Awards results will be announced in September 2025.