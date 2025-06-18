Derry's Carnival of Colours: Parking and Accessibility Information

Derry City and Strabane Council is encouraging families to attend the Carnival of Colours this weekend and has also detailed parking and accessibility options.

Local arts organisation In Your Space Circus produces the event which takes place in the city centre on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 June and will feature entertainment and activities in Guildhall Square, Harbour House, the Peace Garden and Waterloo Place from 1pm to 6pm.

The packed free programme of events features circus and street theatre shows from international artists as well as the best of local talent.

Ahead of the event, the council advised using the following car parks during the weekend: Victoria Market, Foyleside, Quayside, Foyle Street, Ebrington, Bishop Street, and William Street, all of which have blue badge spaces.

Carnival of Colours by In Your Space Circus.

In Your Space Circus has said that all Carnival of Colours sites in the City Centre's shared spaces are fully accessible, including wheelchair access at each stage. Most of the shows will involve loud sounds and music.

There will also be a Quiet and Sensory Place provided by the Guildhall. In Your Space Circus said: "Should you need a moment away from the chaos, just ask the lovely staff at the desk.” The Guildhall will also have a space for breastfeeding.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairi McHugh, said he is looking forward to the city’s annual celebration of circus, music and street arts with the Carnival of Colours returns this weekend.

“The city centre will come alive this weekend as the Carnival of Colours returns to our streets and public spaces around the Guildhall,” said Mayor McHugh.

“It’s a great opportunity for families to come into the city centre, enjoy the performers and take part in the interactive activities.

“The programme has a big emphasis on creating a space where young people can express themselves and be inspiring the next generation of arts and circus performers.

“The forecast for the weekend looks bright and warm so I’d encourage people to access the programme now and plan your experience in the Derry sunshine.”

For more details on what is on during the weekend, check the programme here: https://www.inyourspaceni.org/carnival