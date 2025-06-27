Derry’s Community Crisis Intervention Service to close unless funding secured

Extern has announced Derry’s vital Community Crisis Intervention Service (CCIS) is to close due to a lack of funding.

It said the service will regrettably cease operations on June 30, 2025.

Over the past three and a half years, CCIS has delivered over 3,400 one-to-one crisis de-escalations and interventions to individuals experiencing mental health crises across the Derry City and Strabane District Council region.

Extern CEO, Leslie Ann Scott, said: “It is with deep regret that the Crisis Intervention Service in Derry/Londonderry is closing. While Extern acknowledges the significant financial pressures facing the Department of Health, we are very concerned and disappointed for those who relied on CCIS. Many individuals have expressed devastation at losing a service they turned to in times of acute crisis.

“Extern remains strongly committed to developing critical supports for those in crisis. We recognise the vital role of CCIS and we will continue to pursue opportunities to re-establish the service and are open to speaking with potential funders. However, any future funding must be sustainable and aligned with the needs of those who depend on it most.

“We sincerely appreciate the support and collaboration of all partners since the project’s inception.”

The loss of CCIS represents a profound setback for the North West region, which has the highest rates of self-harm and suicide in the North, the group said. Without this vital service, increased pressure will inevitably fall on the acute healthcare and emergency services, it warned.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has called for urgent talks after the announcement.

She said: “Councillors were briefed that the Community Crisis Intervention Service delivered by Extern will close on June 30 when the current funding comes to an end.

“Despite repeated efforts and some short-term funding extensions, a long-term funding solution has not been secured and that will be devastating to service users and providers alike."

Colr. Duffy noted how CCIS was developed in conjunction with the Western Trust, Health and Social Care board, Ulster University, Foyle Search and Rescue and the Council to provide ‘a low threshold responsive service, addressing issues of crisis, self-harm, suicidal ideation and substance misuse, using de-escalation techniques, with support and trained counsellors on hand to ensure the person receives the appropriate help that they need’.

“It has played a vital role in saving lives in this city and even at this late stage every effort must be made to secure it.

“I will be seeking urgent discussions with both Extern and Council officials to explore every possible intervention that would allow this service to continue,” she stated.

The CCIS is a community-led initiative, which responds to individuals who are observed to be in distress and potentially vulnerable, and who may be at risk of suicidal behaviour

It provides a non-clinical, community response to people experiencing social, emotional or situational crisis, via confidential one-to-one phone calls with trained staff.

Contact Lifeline 08088088000; Samaritans 02871265511 or Freephone 116123; and Childline 08001111.

In RoI contact Pieta House 1800247247 or text HELP (51444); TEXT Crisis Textline Ireland (50808); or ring Samaritans 116-123.