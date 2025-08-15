Derry's 'Down Right Musical Trio' shine on TG4’s Fleadh25 coverage in Wexford

Three talented young trad musicians from the North West delivered a rousing performance of Maggie in the Woods/The Kerry Polka alongside celebrated musician Josie Nugent on a live broadcast of Fleadh 2025 on TG4.

The 'Down Right Musical Trio' lit up screens across Ireland and beyond, when Jack Rogers (drums), Conor Collins (fiddle), members of the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust (FDST), and Bernard Goodwin (tin whistle) from Dromore, shared their joyful energy, musicianship, and friendship with viewers.

The trio’s appearance was made even more memorable by the eye-catching T-shirts designed by Jack Rogers with Fiona Greyling (Down Right Crafty project), which perfectly reflected the fun, colour, and community spirit of the night.

Jack, Conor, and Bernard collectively known as the Down Right Musical Trio have been performing together since 2023.

Their journey began through music classes and recitals initiated by Josie – an acclaimed fiddler and music therapist well-known in Derry – and evolved into regular performances at major events, including Ulster Fleadh gig rigs, Gradam Ceoil awards, the Bardic Awards Ceremony, Dublin Trad Fest, and multiple appearances at the All-Ireland Fleadh.

Jack started group music therapy with Josie at FDST in January 2018. He showed a very keen interest in explorative, and group play and accompanying songs including ‘The Scary Monster’ – a song Josie composed for the group.

So keen was his interest, he started individual piano lessons with Josie at FDST before COVID-19 and was able to play ‘The Scary Monster’ on piano before lockdown.

His lessons continued on-line, and this was a huge motivation for Jack, when he couldn’t meet his school and FDST friends each week. He loves Nathan Carter and Derek Ryan and has learnt to play many of their songs including ‘A Mother’s Son’.

After the All-Ireland Fleadh 2024 – Jack taught himself to play the tin whistle, inspired by Bernard and Conor.

Conor Collins is a multi-instrumentalist. He learnt play tin whistle at school, fiddle with Maggie Maguire, at Culturlann Uí Chanáin, Derry as a teenager and is self-taught on piano.

He later took up saxophone and takes lessons from the Derry multi-instrumentalist Paul ‘Cutsy’ Cutliffe. He is sought after to perform solo saxophone in Derry and enjoys being interviewed by Radio Foyle.

Conor loves to play music from films on saxophone, e.g. the Titanic, Irish Ballads and Celtic Thunder songs.

Bernard loves to play with friend’s Jack and Conor and play socially in sessions. He learnt to play tin whistle at CCÉ Dromore, Omagh.

He loves the opportunity to perform on stage, singing a favourite song and playing a set of tunes on tin whistle. His grandfather Joseph McKelvey, Donegal, is a major musical influence.

Josie first met Bernard at the inaugural Foundation Class, Scoil Eigse, Ennis 2016, which she led with her sister Mary.

In 2019, Bernard started Keyboard and tin whistle classes with Josie and with her assistance he has learnt to play and sing many ‘Whistlin’ Donkey’ songs and Blackwater Céilí Band tunes, all Bernard favourites.

The lads graced the stage alongside Kíla le Prás, Paddy Keenan, Dermot Byrne and Tim Edey, Léda, Séamus and Caoimhe, The Unprepared, Mick O’Connor, Doireann Ní Ghlacáin, Seán Keane, and Matt Cunningham.