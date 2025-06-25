Derry's Galliagh Féile announces Oasis tribute band as their main act

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 25th Jun 2025, 16:58 BST

The community led Galliagh Féile has announced that Oasis tribute band ‘Fakermaker’ will be their main act on Sunday, June 29, alongside a number of other events in the summer.

The Oasis tribute act will be hosted at Galliagh Community Centre, gates open at 4 pm. Ahead of the concert there will be warm up acts by local artists, including Derry singer Cora Harkin.

Galliagh community centre said that Cora brings powerful vocals, standout stage presence, and a setlist filled with both original music and crowd favourites.

Following Cora is local musician Kevin Brown. The Galliagh Féile organisers said he will bring soulful energy to the concert.

Galliagh Féile 2024.placeholder image
Galliagh Féile 2024.

The Galliagh Community Centre also confirmed a number of other concerts, including a Taylor Swift and a Sabrina Carpenter tribute act, on Sunday, July 20, from 4 to 8 pm.

On August 14, from 5:30 to 9:30 pm, ‘Galliagh Goes Country’ with Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, and Garth Brooks tribute acts.

Admission to all concerts is £5, and everyone is welcome to attend.

Between concerts, Galliagh Féile said they will also be hosting 5k runs, football camps, and bus trips.

Tommy McCallion, Galliagh Community Centre Manager and Coordinator of Galliagh Feile said that the Féile is about “Galliagh standing tall.”

“It's about bringing people together to have a really fun, positive community day. People are welcome to enjoy their own community. For a long time, we didn't have the ability to host events like this; there was no community centre. We now have a council community centre, which is managed by the community. It's about making the area welcoming and residents taking pride in their community,” said Tommy.

You can follow updates on the Galliagh Féile on their Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077464182058

