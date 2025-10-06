Derry's Jenny Baird now joint favourite to win Big Brother UK

Derry Big Brother star Jenny Baird is continuing to win fans and headlines and is now joint favourite to win the series with the bookies too.

William Hill betting now has Jenny as 3-1 joint favourite to win, with fellow contestant Zelah Glasson on the same odds.

Jenny had had a very strong first week in the house.

The 20-year-old. who is one of the show’s youngest contestants, also became the first rule breaker of the series after discussing nominations.

Jenny Baird. picture: ITV/Initial

The discussion, which Jenny fully admitted to when asked by Big Brother, is against the rules.

She then got told off by Big Brother for discussing nominations and as ‘punishment, was put into Big Brother jail in the garden for an indefinite period of time.

Jenny could chat to her housemates through the bars, but could not join them. She did, however, continue to make them laugh with her jokes and humour.

Jenny continues to be a big fan favourite, with many viewers praising her for her authenticity, fun and self-deprecating humour.

She previously had housemates and the viewers in stitches as she spoke about her perfect night out in Derry and also when she jumped into the hot tub fully clothed for a dare.

Jenny was also described as an ‘icon’ and ‘Derry Poppins’ by some viewers online for using an umbrella while in the hot tub.

She has also been explaining some Derry phrases to her housemates, including the iconic: ‘Do you think I came up the Foyle in a bubble?’

Upon entering the house, Jenny said she wanted to do Derry proud.

She told hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best: ‘I’m just going to be myself. I’m going to be my typical Derry self.’

The make-up artist revealed that she entered the series as she has been watching it for years and thought taking part could be fun.

“I've been watching Big Brother for years, and I think it's just a once in a lifetime opportunity. I had the opportunity to apply, and I just thought, ‘this could be a lot of fun’. And here I am!”

Viewers can expect more new twists and turns, elaborate tasks, intense nominations and live evictions as the housemates bid to be crowned the winner.

Big Brother continues on ITV2 and ITVX.