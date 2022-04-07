Jordan O'Keefe who's song stars in the new Sky Sports Masters Ad.

Derry man Jordan O’Keefe’s cover of Aretha Franklin’s Respect has been used in a Sky Sports advert for the Golf Masters.

The song plays over archive footage of Golfing legends such as Hideki Matsuyama, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as they golf at the Masters and some receive their Green Jackets.

The premise of the video is to show respect for the game and the course.

Jordan explained to the Journal how he wasn’t initially aware that his song would be used with the golfing royalty.

He said: “I signed the song to a label three years ago and it was originally supposed to go on Love Island. It didn’t end up going on the show then but we had a deal that they would try get other brands on board with it. So I was sitting in the house the other day and my friend messaged me to tell me my song was on the Masters ad. I watched the golf for about three days then waiting to see the ad but I ended up going on the Sky Website and seeing it for myself. It’s mad seeing your song over Tiger Woods putting on his Green Jacket!”

Jordan’s music career was just taking off before Covid hit so he is working hard now to create new music and get his name back out there.

He said: “I used to think that one big thing would bring me straight to the stars but now I understand that lots of small things build you up.

“I’m back gigging again now after Covid and I absolutely love it. I love being out at the weekends and performing to people and that adrenaline rush really keeps me going. I’m in the middle of opening a studio too at the minute. I built a garage and made it into a studio so I’ll be opening that in the next few months when things are right.”

Although on the golfing advert, Jordan wouldn’t be on the green himself very often.