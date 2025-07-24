Derry’s Millennium Forum has announced its final programme for 2025

The Millennium Forum has announced details of its final programme of events for 2025.

This year's pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, will feature a brand new cast while also bringing back beloved Derry performers.

Staff at the Forum expressed their eagerness to welcome local audiences and their loved ones back to the theatre to create magical Christmas memories.

The Millennium Forum is also offering a range of comedy shows, with Jimeoin, Joanne McNally, Paul Merton, Ardal O’Hanlon, Jason Manford and Rob Beckett all returning to the Forum stage.

Once again, there's plenty of live music with the return of Phil Coulter and Paul Brady, as well as the Ulster Orchestra. Meanwhile, Grammy nominee David Essex will make his Forum debut in November.

The Millennium Forum is also getting ready to celebrate 25 years in 2026. They have already announced their 2026 kick-off show, Miss Saigon, which will be staged in May.

Miss Saigon has broken box office records across the globe for the last few decades. Within the Forum, they have said that there is much excitement for local audiences to see it for the very first time.

Returning to the stage is the revival of the critically acclaimed, The White Handkerchief. Chief Executive, David McLaughlin is delighted to be working with local director, Kieran Griffiths, to bring this poignant story to life on the Forum stage in January.

Bookings for all shows are now open. Telephone the Box Office on 71 264455 (option 1) or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for tickets.