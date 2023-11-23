Derry’s Nadine Coyle has said ‘Girls Aloud’ ‘want to have that moment with fans where we can all enjoy it together,’ as they confirmed a reunion tour.

This month marks 21 years since Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine, Nicola and Sarah were voted the winners of Popstars: The Rivals and formed the all-conquering legendary pop band Girls Aloud.

To celebrate this milestone with all of their fans, Girls Aloud announce on Thursday that they will be coming together for a huge arena tour of the UK and Ireland in May and June of 2024, in what will be a dedication to the late Sarah.

The hugely anticipated shows will feature all of the band's historic pop hits including No.1 songs 'Sound Of The Underground', 'The Promise' and 'I'll Stand By You', alongside cast-iron classics such as 'Love Machine', ‘Call The Shots’, Biology', 'Something New' and 'The Show'.

Nadine Coyle, far right, with her bandmates Cheryl, Kimberly and Nicola.

Cheryl said: "We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud’s 20-year anniversary a few years ago. The anniversary seemed like an obvious thing that we would celebrate. But when Sarah fell ill all priorities changed. She passed away a year before the anniversary and it just didn’t feel right, it felt too soon. But now, I think there is an energy that does makes it feel right. It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the band and the right time to celebrate the fact we can still do this 21 years later. That’s a big honour in lots of ways.”

Nadine added: "Girls Aloud are a band that made such a huge impact on people's lives. We grew up with the band, but so did so many other people. So for us not to do something again feels like such a shame and a waste. We want to have that moment with fans where we can all enjoy it together."

Kimberley continued: "Over the last year, we've felt this outpouring of love – obviously towards Sarah, but actually towards all of us as a group. And I guess it's ignited something in all of us again. It feels like something has changed and it does feel like the right time to celebrate Sarah and the 20-year anniversary that we didn't celebrate at the time."

Nicola said: "I think what's really encouraging is that whenever people ask us about reuniting it's not, "Would you guys ever do it?" but "When are you guys gonna do it?" To know we still have that love from our fans and people who watched us grow up gives us the confidence to do the tour. It will be massive celebration of everything we've done up to this point. We want people to leave being like, "Wow, I've just had one of the best nights of my life."

Girls Aloud will not be releasing any new music around the tour and haven’t haven't recorded any new songs or filmed any music videos. The tour will be a celebration of Girls Aloud's rich back catalogue and all the ground-breaking success they have achieved as a band.

Tickets will go on pre-sale on Wednesday, November 29 at 9am, with the general on sale Friday, December 1 at 9am, all via girlsaloud.com.

In Ireland, the 'The Girls Aloud Show' arena tour dates are: Saturday 18 May – 3Arena Dublin and Monday 20 May in SSE Arena Belfast