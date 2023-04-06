‘Peadar’s’ is one of six venues to be officially named ‘the best’ in the northern counties this week and all six will go on to compete for the title of National Pub & Bar of the Year.

The lively bar is a popular destination for local people and tourists and offers live traditional music daily.

It is situated alongside many other popular pubs in Derry’s bustling nightlife hub of Waterloo Street.

Mr Wilson’s Second Liners playing outside Peadar O'Donnell's pub on Waterloo Street over a previous Jazz Festival weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2217GS – 080

The other winners in the north were: Tyrone, Bogans; Antrim, Hearth; Armagh, The Hole in the Wall; Down, The Maghera Inn; and Fermanagh, The Taphouse.

The venues are among 94 pubs and bars across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland that have scooped up a prestigious County Winner title as part of the 2023 National Pub & Bar Awards.

The pubs, which have been selected on overall best practice across several operational categories, will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration in London in June, where 15 Regional Winners will also be announced, as well as the top accolade – the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

The National Pub & Bar Awards aim to highlight the positive and inspiring work being carried out across the hospitality industry.

Pubs on Waterloo Street. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2128GS – 049

“We were overwhelmed by the level and quality of entries this year,” says Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the awards. “It just goes to show what magnificent work is going on across the UK hospitality sector.”

"With outrageous energy costs, recruitment shortages and a punishing taxation system, these businesses are once again facing tough times. Now, more than ever, it’s vital that people support their local pubs and bars.”

At the grand final, other awards will be handed out, including the Pub Brand of the Year, Bar Brand of the Year, Pub Chef of the Year and Sustainable Pub & Bar of the Year.

The 15 Regional Winners will then be announced ahead of the National Pub & Bar of the Year award, which in 2022 was won by The Frogmill in Cheltenham.

The National Pub & Bar Awards 2023 is sponsored by Heineken, ICRTouch, Kerrymaid, Lamb Weston, Loomis, Majestic Commercial, Mission Foods and Schweppes.

Meanwhile nominations are now open for the Irish Bar of the Year.