Children in Crossfire CEO Richard Moore has become an official ambassador for the sight loss charity RNIB Northern Ireland.

The honour comes as a result of Richard’s tireless efforts to raise the profile of the needs of blind and partially sighted people in the Derry and Strabane District Council area.

Back in 1972, Richard Moore was blinded at the age of ten by a rubber bullet, fired by a British soldier. Since then, Richard has helmed Children in Crossfire as CEO, which responds to the rights and needs of children and young people caught in the crossfire of global poverty, injustice and inequality in Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Ireland and the UK.

Richard also owns local community radio station Drive 105 FM and played a crucial role in recently introducing live audio description at the Brandywell Stadium in Derry, home of his beloved Derry Football Club.

RNIB volunteer Rory McCartney and RNIB Ambassador Richard Moore.

Richard said: “I’ve been tapping into RNIB services since the day I lost my sight. I was on the RNIB Northern Ireland committee for nine years as Chairperson, and also sat on the UK-wide committee as well. I love RNIB both as a beneficiary, and as someone involved in the inner workings. I have huge respect for RNIB.

“Sometimes we don’t even realise the scope of work RNIB does for blind people. They’re behind the scenes liaising with companies to ensure accessibility is at the forefront, particularly regarding technology.

“As a blind person, I am always happy to help and give back to RNIB and help in any way I can to help them in what they’re trying to achieve. Many people would be lost without them. I can’t think of a better organisation to go to if you’re struggling with your sight loss.”

Richard wanted his title of ‘Ambassador’ to mean something, he said. “Awards are nice, but it’s much better if you turn them into something real and take action. I’m honoured to receive this award and to be given it by an organisation like RNIB but I would like to think, award or no award, I would use my time as a visually impaired person to improve the lives of other blind and partially sighted people.

RNIB Ambassador Richard Moore.

“For me, I manage blindness, blindness doesn’t manage me. Yes, it’s a challenge, but the issues can be minimised with the right mindset and taking the support of what’s available out there. A level of acceptance is also important. I don’t dwell on what I can’t do and instead think about unlimited things I can do.”

RNIB volunteer in Derry, Rory McCartney praised Richard for his dedicated commitment to supporting RNIB and people with sight loss.

He said: “Without Richard, the initiative to introduce audio description into the Brandywell simply would not have happened. Richard has been a long-time supporter of RNIB and advocate for blind and partially sighted people in the city.”

Lastly, the RNIB stated that every six minutes, someone in the UK begins to lose their sight and that they are taking a stand against exclusion, inequality and isolation to create a world without barriers where people with sight loss can lead full lives.

You can call the RNIB helpline on 0303 123 9999.

To donate online, follow this link: https://www.rnib.org.uk/